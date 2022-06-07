COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is partnering with Hilliard Dream Center to host a community block party Saturday.

Members of the community are encouraged to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 777 Wedgewood Drive.

Along with a community barbecue, Columbus Police will have games and equipment set up. The event will also provide an opportunity for members of the community to receive free health screenings and free groceries.