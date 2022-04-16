COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in North Linden Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the body of Traci L. Dalton, 56, was found on the 1100 block of East Como Avenue at approximately 3:39 p.m. after officers responded to perform a welfare check.

Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:03 p.m.

Police said due to suspicious circumstances surrounding Dalton’s death, the department’s homicide unit was investigating.

Police are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as well as finding a person of interest.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.