COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police will hold a gun buy-back event this Saturday in an effort to get guns off the city’s streets.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Fire Training Academy, 3639 Parsons Avenue.

Gift cards will be handed out in exchange for guns.

The department is accepting only semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and long guns and will not accept BB guns, starter pistols, swords, knives, or any other type of non-firearm weapon.

The event is first-come, first-served and will continue until the gift cards are gone.

For more information, email rreact@columbus.gov.