COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is hospitalized in stable condition Monday after a Columbus police officer hit her with a police cruiser.

The incident happened at approximately 5:38 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at the intersection of Berkeley Road and Bryden Road in the Franklin Park section of the city.

Officers were advised that the female suspect stole the victim’s car at gunpoint. Two minutes later, the suspect was allegedly seen recklessly driving the stolen car near South Ohio Avenue and East Main Street. The woman then crashed the stolen car into an unoccupied vehicle, police said.

The suspect got out of the car and began running from the scene, police said, with officers at the scene saying the woman had a gun. As the woman was crossing East Main Street, an officer hit her with their police cruiser. Police later allegedly recovered a gun at the scene.

The woman was treated at the scene and initially refused to be taken to the hospital. She was later taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police did not release the suspect’s identity or what charges she is facing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.