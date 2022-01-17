COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in east Columbus and dropped off outside a gas station in Bexley Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the Speedway station on the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue at approximately 7:11 p.m., where they found the victim.

Police said the shooting happened near Rand Circle in east Columbus, about two miles away from the gas station.

The girl was taken from the gas station to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

There is no word on who drove the girl to the gas station.

The incident remains under investigation.