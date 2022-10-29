COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gahanna man is in jail Saturday after allegedly hitting and choking a six-month-old child this week, Columbus police said.

Court documents show that Ceedric Hollingsworth, 24, is in custody at Franklin County Jail and facing two charges of felonious assault, two charges of aggravated menacing, and one charge of domestic violence by assault.

Columbus police officers responded to a call at a home on the 1900 block of Grasmere Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, where officers found the child’s mother outside. She told officers that both of her children were in the house with Hollingsworth and that she feared for her life, according to court documents.

After confirming that Hollingsworth was wanted on warrants, officers attempted to speak with Hollingsworth but didn’t get an answer, court documents state. The city’s SWAT team responded to the scene and broke into the home, where officers found two children, a two-year-old child and a six-month-old girl. Hollingsworth was not in the home at that time.

Police said the six-month-old was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Officers later learned the child was suffering from skull fractures, bruises, face swelling, strangulation marks on her neck, and a fractured collarbone.

On Thursday, the child’s mother told police that she noticed a bump on the child’s forehead and asked Hollingsworth what happened. According to court records, Hollingsworth allegedly took the woman’s car keys and phone before responding, “when she cries, I knock her out, I punch her and I choke her until she stops crying.”

Online records show Hollingsworth was booked into Franklin County Jail Saturday and will appear in court on Monday.