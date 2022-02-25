COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said they discovered a human skull hanging from a tree on the city’s south side while responding to reports of potential human remains Thursday.

At the scene, located near the 2900 block of Groveport Road, police said they also found a bone with a metal plate hanging from the tree, according to an incident report filed by the Columbus Division of Police on Friday.

The person who called police around 5 p.m. Thursday said he was hunting for deer antler when he stumbled upon the remains in a wooded area, according to police.