COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With Halloween just a few days away, the Columbus police and fire departments held their second annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday.

The event gave families and children the chance to show off their costumes while getting candy.

In addition to trick-or-treating, children go to meet the horses of the police department’s mounted unit.

The event also allowed the community to get to know their local first responders.

“We want the community to trust us,” Columbus Division of Police First Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said. “In order to do that, we have to do things like this, where they feel engaged, where officers get to let their hair down and community, let their hair down, and we interact in a very organic way.”

“A lot of times, when police or ourselves are responding in the community, it’s under stressful situations,” Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffry Geiter said. “This is a great event because it’s really positive, the kids are having fun. We get to talk to the community and engage with them in a positive way.”

The police department said it spent a lot of time organizing the event to make it exceptional for the kids, and is looking forward to hosting similar community-focused events in the future.