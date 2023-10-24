COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Halloween is quickly approaching and the Columbus police and fire departments are hosting their second annual trunk or treat event to celebrate spooky season.

This year’s trunk or treat will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday on Marconi Boulevard.

The event offers children and their families a chance to show off their costumes while interacting with others in the community. Police officers and firefighters will also be handing out candy to families as well.

For the event, Marconi Boulevard will be shut down temporarily to southbound traffic between West Long and West Broad streets. This closure will start at 2 p.m. Sunday and will reopen after the event ends.

