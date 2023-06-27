COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Columbus sees a rise in violent crime, city police officers and firefighters are working to build relationships with the community.

Columbus Police and Fire cadets spent Tuesday knocking on doors in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, with the goal to put a face to the uniform. “The change is going to start with us,” CPD cadet Abigail Ortiz said.

Ortiz says being a police officer runs in her family. “I’ve always wanted to be a police officer,” she said. “I got invested in the public safety program, then our youth program. It really gave me a look on the division and like how policing worked and then I started the cadet program.”

She will go to the police academy in August. “I got to do a lot of things in the community. I got to meet a lot of good people,” Ortiz said. For her, it’s about making sure the community feels comfortable coming to her.

“It means a lot to me because I’ll have a known face and I really got into this all to make a difference because a lot of people have an outlook on police but me coming into community having a known face being a friendly person is definitely going to make a difference,” Ortiz said.

That’s the goal of public safety week. “They are our ambassadors. They’re the first people that many people see from the city and we want them to know that it’s okay to stop and have a conversation,” Columbus city councilmember Emmanuel Remy said.

Councilmember Remy says he hopes that public safety weeks continues to expand each year. “It takes unity, it takes us all, it takes parents, it takes children, it takes faith leaders, it takes area commission leaders, elected officials and our first responders, all of us working together to make a difference against crime,” he said.

