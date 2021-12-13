COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police say the death of a man, found burned beyond recognition, has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on Dec. 8, officers were called to an underpass near the 500 block of Edgar Waldo Way on the report of a burned body.

Police say the man’s body was burned beyond recognition, and the remains were sent to the Franklin County Coroner’s office for an autopsy.

On Sunday, the coroner’s office notified police the death has been ruled a homicide.

Police continue to investigate but say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information on this case, you can call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.