COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is working to prevent drug overdoses after two Ohio State University students died last week.

CPD says they have narcotics detectives on the streets to help find out where this tainted batch came from.

Commander Robert Strausbaugh with the Columbus Police Drug Crime Bureau said they are talking to the one student who survived the overdose to see if they know any information about where they got the drugs.

He also wants to stress the importance of never taking any drugs that aren’t prescribed specifically for you by a doctor.

“If you want to gamble, go to Las Vegas, and play roulette, don’t play Russian roulette,” Strausbaugh said.

Commander Strausbaugh said nowadays it is safe to assume if you are buying drugs off the street, it contains something deadly.

“Drug dealers today are always putting something inside their drug that is not what you thought it was,” Strausbaugh said.

He said a lot of times that substance is fentanyl, which even the smallest amount of this drug can kill you.

CPD is testing the substance taken by the two Ohio State University students who died from a drug overdose last week to find out if it was fentanyl in the pills the students believed to be Adderall.

“Picture the tip of a pencil with some little white powder on the tip of that pencil,” Strausbaugh said. “That’s enough to kill you.”

Strausbaugh said if the drug wasn’t prescribed to you by a doctor – just don’t do it.

He said sometimes even the fentanyl testing strips aren’t accurate.

Strausbaugh said CPD is doing everything they can to trace where the lethal drugs came from in this case and others similar to put the dealer behind bars.

“If the drug that they say is prescribed comes from the street, a bar, a party, anything like that, don’t take it,” Strausbaugh said. “If you are having trouble in school concentrating or studying, go to your own doctor and get a prescription that you know is safe.”

CPD is looking to partner with The Ohio State University to educate students on the dangers of drugs like fentanyl.

They want to make it a part of orientation, so every student is aware.

They say if you have any information about where these tainted batches are coming from to call CPD immediately.