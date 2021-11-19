COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has relieved Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight of duty.

“The action was taken, per city policy, for failure to show up for a random drug test,” said a city spokesperson in an email to NBC4.

According to the Policy

“… Refusal or failure to submit to alcohol/drug testing after being properly ordered to do so will result in a positive test and may result in disciplinary action for insubordination.”

It also reads, “… If the employee refuses to attempt, then the test will discontinue and will be considered a refusal to test.”

For any employee who refuses to cooperate, the test is then considered positive. This policy became effective August 31, 2003, and was revised on April 15, 2019.

Knight was a finalist earlier this year for the Hilliard Police Chief position.