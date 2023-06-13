COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — City leaders are sending a renewed message about gun safety after a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday night following an accidental shooting just north of Columbus.

On Tuesday morning, NBC4 was given first-hand demonstrations on how to use some of the tools city leaders are making available to gun owners.

“The code, as you see, is always set at 0-0-0. But when you get inside here, you pull this down, once you put this up to ‘B,’ you’ll be able to put the code as you want it to be,” Corey Ball of Columbus Public Health said.

Ball demonstrated how to use the “Snap Safe” lock box that Columbus Public Health has been distributing to residents for more than a year.

“Put the cable here, put it down, lock it — make sure it’s locked. Skew the numbers, and when it’s locked under your seat, this will prevent somebody from actually coming to take the gun out of your car,” Ball said. “We want to make sure this is secured to something very sturdy and makes it hard for someone to actually take it out of your car.”

Columbus Public Health has distributed more than 2,200 lock boxes so far this year; more than double the amount they gave away between April and December of 2022.

City leaders have called the rise of gun violence a public health crisis and are now calling on gun owners to take the simple steps to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“I would specifically say to gun owners who have children in the home, this is to them, I’m speaking to them: they need to store those guns safely and away from their children.” Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the health commissioner at Columbus Public Health, said.

But health experts said safe gun storage is just one aspect of the violence we’re seeing in our community.

“It takes public health, it takes teachers, it takes parents, it takes law enforcement,” Dr. Roberts said. “It takes all of us coming together and working effectively so these kids, predominately the young kids who are involved in a lot of these crimes, understand about guns, understand they shouldn’t be playing with guns, and also feel like they have a future to look forward to.”

On Monday night, Columbus City Council approved $45,000 for more lock boxes for gun owners. But they’re just one of the options available to Franklin County residents.

“Put the key in, you turn it. You’ll pull the lock out,” Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said. “You put that end of the lock through your firearm, you put it back in the lock, and then you turn the key. Remove the key, you now have a fully locked firearm.”

Columbus Police are distributing gun locks at events all across the city.

Including the 13-year-old boy who was accidentally shot on Monday, Columbus police said the department received 38 reports of accidental shootings in Columbus so far this year, two of which were fatal.

There were 77 reports of accidental shootings in all of 2022, one of which was fatal.

“The readiness of guns available is a concern to us as is,” Albert said. “The amount of firearms that we’re seeing used, and handled, and possessed by juveniles is completely alarming to us. We need to figure out a better way to come together as a community, we need help from the community. And some of that is this.”

With their ease of use, city leaders said there’s no excuse for gun owners to not have a way to safely store their firearms.

“If we can prevent them, and this is the easiest way to prevent them,” Sgt. Albert said. “One is too many. We shouldn’t have any.”

Lock boxes are available at Columbus Public Health’s Broad Street location every Tuesday and Thursday.

Gun owners can also obtain lock boxes at these “Locks Save Lives” giveaways:

June 12, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 240 Parson Ave

June 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 1393 E. Broad St.

June 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 240 Parson Ave

June 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 1393 E. Broad St.

June 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 1393 E. Broad St.

June 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 240 Parson Ave

June 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 1393 E. Broad St.

Lockboxes will also be available from Columbus Public Health at the following community events:

June 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbus Urban League: Fishing w/ Dad, Franklin Park, 1775 E. Broad St.

June 19, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Juneteenth Celebration and Anti-Violence Community March & Block Party, South Linden, 1570 Cleveland Ave.

June 24, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cap City Experiences, Maloney Park, 1701 Joyce Ave.

Demonstrations on how to use lock boxes are available for Franklin County residents and experts always recommend storing ammunition in a separate lockbox from firearms.

Residents can find additional safe storage information at www.lockssavelives.com.

Additionally, if you would like to obtain a gun lock from the Columbus Division of Police, they will be available at all Rise Up CBus! events.

Those dates are:

June 22, Adams Community Center

July 13, Columbia Heights Church

July 27, Whetstone Community Center

August 5, Marion Franklin Community Center

August 10, Cross Creek Park

August 24, Central Baptist Church

September 14, Eastpointe Christian Church

September 28, Wedgewood Middle School

For additional information on those events, you can visit www.columbus.gov/riseupcbus.

Columbus Police say demonstrations and additional gun lock information are available by contacting CPD’s Community Liaison Unit.

Precinct and Phone Number:

1 – (614)645-1405

2 – (614)645-1402

3 – (614)645-1414

4 – (614)645-1404

5 – (614)645-1417

6 – (614)645-1406

7 – (614)645-1407

8 – (614)645-1408

9 – (614)645-1409

10 – (614)645-1410

11 – (614)645-1411

12 – (614)645-1414

13 – (614)645-1413

14 – (614)645-4139

15 – (614)645-1415

16 – (614)645-1416

17 – (614)645-1403

18 – (614)645-1418

19 – (614)645-1419

20 – (614)645-1420