COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –The latest operation in Columbus’ effort to crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in the city has resulted in 14 vehicles being impounded and 22 people being either arrested or summonsed.

Columbus Divison of Police released the results of its latest Wheels Down operation conducted on June 4 in multiple areas in Columbus and Franklin County with the assistance of the county’s sheriff’s office.

According to police, four people were arrested, including one with a felony warrant and two others with misdemeanor warrants.

In addition:

14 vehicles were impounded, 10 from Columbus and 4 from Franklin County

18 people were issued a summons or citation, 10 in Columbus and 8 in Franklin County

2 stolen dirtbikes were recovered

2 people were charged with felon fleeing

1 person was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated

1 of the people arrested had methamphetamine on them

Police also said an officer stopped an 8-year-old on a dirtbike and “made this a positive encounter by education the child and the parents.”

One of those arrested was a 19-year-old Columbus man driving a dirt bike who evaded police cruisers and the city’s police helicopter along the south side of the city Saturday.

According to police, the suspect was eventually found hiding in the back of an SUV parked inside a garage on Bucher Street. While being arrested, the suspect allegedly admitted to fleeing from police.

A check of the dirt bike’s VIN showed it had been reported stolen, police said. He has been charged with failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Video of the suspect’s arrest can be seen in the video at the top of this story.

This was the second “Wheels Down” operation conducted in the Columbus area. The first, on May 7, resulted in 11 arrests or summons and nine vehicles being impounded.