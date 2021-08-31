Columbus Police: Clerks pepper-sprayed during pharmacy robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two clerks were pepper-sprayed by a robbery suspect Tuesday night at a north Columbus pharmacy.

Columbus Police said that at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers responded to the CVS store on the 1400 block of West 5th Avenue for reports of a robbery.

Police said the suspect pepper-sprayed the clerks, who were both treated at the scene.

Police did not say what the suspect was able to take from the store.

There is no suspect information available.

No further information is available at this time.