COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is changing its policy on when a search warrant can be executed, after an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis.

Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo on Thursday to all sworn personnel that “no pre-planned arrest warrants shall be served at private residences for all misdemeanor offenses, including domestic violence, and non-violent felony offenses between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. without the prior approval of a lieutenant or above.” The new policy does not apply to tactical units, like SWAT, or task force personnel, the memo stated.

Lewis was fatally shot Aug. 30 by a Columbus police officer attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him, with body camera footage showing that the man, who was Black, was unarmed and sitting in bed.

In a press conference on Thursday, the 20-year-old’s mother donned a “Justice for Donovan Lewis” shirt as the attorney representing Lewis’ family, Rex Elliott, announced that two Dayton attorneys — Michael Wright, who was represented Andre’ Hill’s family, and Robert Gresham — will join his “best team possible” to protest what they called a “sickening and shameful experience for Donovan and his family.”