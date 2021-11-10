COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with allegedly stealing a vehicle, resulting in a woman being hospitalized in critical condition.

According to Columbus police, on Friday at approximately 1:45 p.m., a 13-year-old approached a woman, 76, and her daughter, in the parking lot of a hotel on the 1300 block of North Cassidy Avenue.

The women were standing next to their Audi SUV loading gifts into the vehicle when the 13-year-old allegedly got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Police said the daughter jumped into the back seat as the suspect drove away at a high rate of speed, causing her to fall out of the vehicle and hit the pavement. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the 13-year-old then picked up the second suspect, a 16-year-old.

Columbus police saw the vehicle in the area of Toni Street and Brentnell Avenue, at which point police said both suspects fled from the vehicle. An officer chased both suspects on foot, catching them in the area of Argyle Avenue and Brentnell Avenue.

Police allege the 13-year-old suspect still had one of the victim’s purses with him at the time of the chase.

The 13-year-old is charged with two counts of robbery, theft, and receiving stolen property.

The 16-year-old is charged with receiving stolen property.

The arrest marks the 13-year-old’s second arrest in seven weeks, while the 16-year-old has been arrested by Columbus police five times, three in the last year.