COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been arrested on charges she killed her 64-year-old husband by punching him repeatedly.

On July 4, Harry A. Gaines, 64, and Dana K. Colbert, 39, were seen by witnesses in their home at the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue when Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing his head to hit the ground, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Witnesses saw the couple involved in another altercation on July 8, police said. Colbert was seen repeatedly punching Gaines in the face. The witnesses went to check on Gaines later on and found him unresponsive.

Gaines was taken to Riverside Hospital and rushed into emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain. He died from his injuries on Aug. 1, police said.

Colbert was arrested on murder charges on Aug. 11 after the coroner ruled the death a homicide. This is the 84th homicide in Columbus this year.

Columbus police is asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 614-645-4730.