COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three minors were arrested over the weekend in a “bait car” operation conducted by the Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The operation, conducted overnight Friday, Dec. 3, involved a vehicle set up as “bait” to catch potential car thieves in the Ohio State University campus area.

According to Columbus police, between 4 p.m and 10 p.m., the three juveniles were arrested and one gun was recovered.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., the car was set up at North Hight Street south of East 17th Avenue when a 17-year-old male attempted to steal the car, police said. This led to a foot chase before the suspect was arrested with a loaded gun. He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., two 15-year-old males stole the bait vehicle when it was deployed in the area of North High Street near East 18th Avenue. Police said the teens traveled a short distance in the vehicle before officers stopped it and arrested both. They have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Overall, the bait car was deployed twice in the area of East 9th Avenue and North High Street, twice in the area of North High Street and East 17th Avenue, and once in the area of North High Street and East 18th Avenue.