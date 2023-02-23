COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police on Thursday morning arrested the suspect in a January homicide that happened in west Columbus.

Ron Robinson, 42, is in custody for allegedly fatally shooting 33-year-old Justin Douglas, according to police. Robinson faces murder and felonious assault charges, according to court records.

On Jan. 6, officers responding to a shooting call on the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive found Douglas suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police. They ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or submit an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).