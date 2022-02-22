WARNING: There is adult language in the video above. Video courtesy of Columbus Division of Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man they said is a suspect in more than 40 car and trailer thefts around central Ohio.

On Feb. 16, Columbus SWAT officers responded to a barricade call at a hotel on the 7400 block of North High Street.

Jeremy Knotts, 39, was inside the hotel and refused to come out, police said.

Police said Knotts is wanted in connection with more than 40 car and trailer thefts over the last three months.

Columbus police tweeted about the arrest Tuesday.