Operation Turn Up The Heat, an effort by Columbus police on social media to find suspects.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation.

According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account.

In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, “Thank you to everyone who called in tips and to our amazing social media followers for assisting.”

The suspects who were arrested are facing various charges including felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and robbery,

As part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, the department has posted more than 100 mugshots of suspects wanted in the city.