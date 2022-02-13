COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a male suspect they say committed four robberies within a 24 hour period from Feb. 10-11.

Police announced the arrest of the suspect, Kevin Baker Jr., on its Twitter page Sunday morning.

According to CPD, Baker’s first robbery occurred on Feb. 10 at 11:56 a.m. at a Dollar General store on Refugee Rd. and then minutes later went to a Family Dollar store on Courtright Rd.

In both incidents, Baker gestured he had a gun and threatened to hurt people.

Police say that at 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 11, Baker returned to the same Family Dollar store and repeated his exact actions from the previous day.

Minutes later on Feb. 11, Baker went to a different Family Dollar store on E. Livingston Ave. and performed another robbery, according to Columbus police.

CPD states that another robbery led officers to Baker’s car where they found and arrested him for charges of aggravated robbery.

Police continue to investigate.