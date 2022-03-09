COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide suspect is in custody after Columbus police said the suspect was a passenger in a car that rammed two police vehicles on I-71 Wednesday.

Police did not say which homicide the suspect was wanted for.

According to police, SWAT officers were following a silver Mazda with who they believed to be the homicide suspect as a passenger when the people in the Mazda noticed the unmarked SWAT cars.

The Mazda then rammed into two of the SWAT vehicles before crashing on the ramp from I-270 to SR-33, according to police.

The passenger fled the car on foot while the Mazda continued driving, police said. The suspect was caught by SWAT officers, police said.

The Mazda stopped a short distance away.