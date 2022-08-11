COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a 44-year-old accused of killing a man outside a bar in July.

Dwann Joseph Anderson, of Columbus, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting 40-year-old Tyreece Jefferson outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday, July 21, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Around 10:15 p.m., police arrived at the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue where they found Jefferson suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died at 10:41 p.m.

Jefferson, whose death marked the 77th homicide in Columbus in 2022, was reportedly involved in an altercation with Anderson that led to the shooting.

During his arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court on Wednesday, Anderson received a $1 million bond, according to court records.