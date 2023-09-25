COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police made 25 arrests, seized 24 weapons and issued 22 arrest warrants in the city’s latest effort in Operation Unity.
Operation Unity is a multi-agency crackdown on crime in Franklin County. The most recent period, which was held on Thursday, Sept. 21, concentrated on the areas of Linden, King-Lincoln Bronzeville, Mount Vernon, Eastgate, Milo-Grogan and other areas within Zone 6 neighborhoods northeast of Downtown.
Columbus police collaborated with criminal intelligence units, major crimes detectives, SWAT, drug crimes units, traffic operations units, and other local and statewide partners, which resulted in the following:
- 25 felony arrests
- 24 firearms recovered
- 22 arrest warrants served
- 10 search warrants served
- 6 stolen vehicles recovered
- 45.7 grams of fentanyl seized
- 30 grams of marijuana seized
- 18.6 grams of cocaine seized
- 14 grams of methamphetamine seized
- An undetermined amount of cash seized
- Ammunition seized
- and 188 traffic stops
Zone 6 was the target of a recent Operation Unity, in which over 500 grams of drugs were seized, and earlier this month, the Columbus police focused on Zone 5 in south Columbus. Previous Operation Unity periods this year focused on Whitehall and the Linden, Clintonville, and University District neighborhoods.