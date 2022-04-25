COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Leaders with the Columbus Division of Police addressed the string of shootings that happened over the weekend during a news conference.

On Saturday, two people were killed in separate shootings at city’s parks.

Then on Sunday night, a 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in west Columbus.

Officers, both uniformed and plainclothed, will be patrolling the city’s parks more until further notice, police said.

CPD Assistant Chief Greg Bodker read various crime statistics in Columbus for the 2022 to date and compared some to previous year’s statistics.

COLUMBUS CRIME STATISTICS (AS OF APRIL 24 FOR EACH YEAR)

CRIME 2022 2021 2020 2019 Homicides 36 64 35 36 Felonious Assault 342 468 n/a n/a Firearms seized/recovered 917 n/a n/a n/a Homicide solve rate 63% <63% n/a n/a Felonious Assault solve rate 29% <29% n/a n/a Statistics provided by Columbus Police Assistant Chief Greg Bodker

“We got a criminal element and we know who they are.” said First Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts. “We are not gonna tolerate crime in Columbus. We are tired of seeing the senseless gun violence. We are committed to decreasing it.”

Bodker and Potts were also asked extensively on the new details on a fatal hit-and-run accident last week on Morse Road that a Columbus police officer has been connected to.