COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Leaders with the Columbus Division of Police addressed the string of shootings that happened over the weekend during a news conference.
On Saturday, two people were killed in separate shootings at city’s parks.
Then on Sunday night, a 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in west Columbus.
Officers, both uniformed and plainclothed, will be patrolling the city’s parks more until further notice, police said.
CPD Assistant Chief Greg Bodker read various crime statistics in Columbus for the 2022 to date and compared some to previous year’s statistics.
COLUMBUS CRIME STATISTICS (AS OF APRIL 24 FOR EACH YEAR)
|CRIME
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Homicides
|36
|64
|35
|36
|Felonious Assault
|342
|468
|n/a
|n/a
|Firearms seized/recovered
|917
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Homicide solve rate
|63%
|<63%
|n/a
|n/a
|Felonious Assault solve rate
|29%
|<29%
|n/a
|n/a
“We got a criminal element and we know who they are.” said First Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts. “We are not gonna tolerate crime in Columbus. We are tired of seeing the senseless gun violence. We are committed to decreasing it.”
Bodker and Potts were also asked extensively on the new details on a fatal hit-and-run accident last week on Morse Road that a Columbus police officer has been connected to.