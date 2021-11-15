COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects it said stole 116 cartons of cigarettes from the back of a delivery truck.

According to a Facebook post, the truck was making a delivery on the unit block of East 13th Avenue when the two suspects entered the rear of the trailer and removed the cigarettes, which police valued at $8,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-0139 or email dfitzpatrick@columbuspolice.org.