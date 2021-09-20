Columbus performing arts community issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for indoor events

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus’ performing arts organizations announced they will require COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone attending or working for any of their performances.

Starting Oct. 8, all patrons, staff, and volunteers will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test in order to attend any indoor arts events and performances.

The vaccine/test requirement is in addition to a mask mandate requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times while indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Organizations participating in the requirement include BalletMet, Chamber Music Columbus, Chamber Music Connection, Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) including Broadway in Columbus, Columbus Children’s Theater, Columbus Symphony, Contemporary American Theater Company (CATCO), Drexel Theater, Jazz Arts Group, King Arts Complex, Lincoln Theater Association, Opera Columbus, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Shadowbox Live, Short North Stage, and some performances set for the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts.

Attendees 11 years old and younger are not required to show proof of vaccination but must wear a mask while indoors at all times.

The policy is in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.

The organizations said they will adjust safety requirements and procedures based on updated public health guidance.

Ticket holders will be notified about specific policy details by each organization.