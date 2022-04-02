COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Recreation and Parks Department looked to fill several summer positions by hosting a job fair Saturday.

Current staff members gathered at Dodge Community Center Saturday afternoon for the department’s first hiring fair of the season. Eligible and qualified candidates were able to be hired on the spot with on-site interviews and processing through the human resources department.

Columbus Recreation and Parks hopes to fill summer positions such as lifeguards, camp counselors, park maintenance staff, event staff, and more.

The director of the department, Bernita Reese, said that although the department is currently looking for seasonal workers, that can sometimes lead to full-time employment.

“It happens not just in our recreation centers, but also in our parks department, in our aquatics,” Reese said. “We have an indoor aquatics facility, so we’re looking for lifeguards year-round as well, so not just seasonal, but this is something that we’re looking for, individuals that want to join our team and make a difference here in the city of Columbus.”

Anyone wanting to apply for a job with the department, click here.