COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department held its annual seasonal hiring fair Saturday, with many open positions available for the summer.

The department is looking for lifeguards, camp counselors, and more; however, there are year-long full- and part-time jobs also available.

Bernita Reese, director of the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, said there really is a job for everyone within the department, whether you love the outdoors or prefer to stay inside.

“Some people don’t realize there are several opportunities within the recreation department,” she said. “When you think about recreation, you just think about outdoor parks and maybe a community center, but then there’s the food program. Our lifeguard program, but then outdoor recreation, so it’s bird watching and it’s golfing and hiking and archery.”

Even though Saturday’s job fair is over, there are still positions available and can be found on the department’s website.