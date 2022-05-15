COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Saturday night’s shooting at Weinland Park that injured an 8-year-old girl was the fourth shooting at a city park in the last three weeks.

The other shootings happened at Saunders, Nafzger, and Westgate parks.

And while the scene at Weinland Park was active but calm, some there Sunday said they’re worried about the recent violence at city parks.

Some of those at the park were unaware of Saturday’s shooting but expressed concern once they were told.

Others like Monissa Davidson and her 9-year-old daughter saw the police at the scene Saturday, and while they like going to the park, decided to just walk through it Sunday.

“She was scared, crying that it could have been a friend,” Davidson said. “I’m concerned because you never know when it’ll happen. I was actually telling her we’re just going to go get some books and then back home because I don’t trust it right now.”