COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end.

Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off to school feeling better than ever.

Kristen Mccormick’s son is getting ready to start first grade at Indianola Informal K-8 School. She said the last few days thinking about the teacher strike were stressful.

“I think, along with every other parent in the district, I was concerned about how long this might go on,” Mccormick said.

She said she couldn’t be more proud of what the teachers accomplished. Mccormick said standing up for what you believe in isn’t always easy.

“We’ve never received anything except for love and support from the teachers that we interacted with, Mccormick said. “I had a chance to interact with some of them on Tuesday on the picket lines too and it’s obvious that these teachers’ hearts are with their kids.”

Mccormick did not log her son on for online learning after experiencing the district’s community information session Tuesday. She called remote learning overwhelming and inconsistent. She also didn’t want her son to start school without his teacher and other parents agree.

Amanda Mckee-Keck also has two kids that attend Indianola Informal K-8 School. She said she had some concerns throughout the week about how long the strike would last. In the end, she is happy the teachers did what they did.

“I’m glad they did. They needed to stand up for what they believe in,” Mckee-Keck said. “We are excited to get back to school.”

The parents say they already feel a different energy in the air now that an agreement has been reached between the board and the union. They also say they feel lucky to have such a great team of educators working in this city to be role models for their kids.