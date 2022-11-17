COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s Thanksgiving tradition to go around the table and have everyone say what they’re thankful for. In Columbus Thursday, people in recovery shared a special Thanksgiving meal in gratitude for their sobriety.

The dinner was hosted by the Rapid Response Emergency and Addiction Crisis Team, an organization partnered with Columbus Division of Police and Fire and addiction and health services that links people with substance use disorder treatment and other mental health care. RREACT offers case management, transportation to treatment and trauma and family support.

NBC4 attended RREACT’s recovery Thanksgiving dinner. Kerry Gibson, an attendee and person currently in recovery, said he credits the organization with saving his life. When he first sought help for his substance use issues, he said responders were adamant that if Gibson wanted to recover, his best chance was to start as soon as possible.

“People like me tend to procrastinate, and if it wasn’t for this program, or RREACT, the fire department, the people who picked me up and took me to rehab, I don’t know if I’d be here today,” Gibson said.

Those seeking recovery resources or addiction treatment can call RREACT at 614-330-3413 or go to its website here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing addiction or substance use issues, there are resources available.

ADAMH Adult Crisis Hotline: 614-276-2273

Franklin County Suicide Prevention Hotline: 614-221-5445

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988