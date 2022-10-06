Many people wear shades of pink or pink ribbons throughout the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chemotherapy typically comes with a promise of nausea, exhaustion and other health issues. But one Columbus nonprofit is trying to mitigate one of the most visible side effects: hair loss.

The CAPS Foundation has partnered with OhioHealth to provide breast cancer patients with “Cold Caps” designed to protect hair from chemotherapy agents. The caps, which patients wear before, during and after chemotherapy sessions, keep the hair follicles cool — allowing breast cancer patients to save at least 75% of their hair.

“Even though internally this patient may be sick and feel sick, externally no one needs to know that,” said Kendra Cook, CEO of Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery.

Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery started the CAPS Foundation over 21 years ago — and for the past 11 years, it’s had an annual CAPS for the Cure fundraiser.

The specialized caps can cost over $3,000 without insurance, and the fundraiser aims to help cover the costs for it and other vital services — including areola and eyebrow tattooing — for breast cancer patients.

The CAPS Foundation will host its CAPS for the Cure event at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Exchange at Bridge Park. Tickets are available on the CAPS Foundation website.