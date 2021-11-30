COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus is celebrating the soft open of its 20th metro park, Quarry Trails, on the city’s west side.

Executive Director of the Franklin and Columbus Metro Parks Tim Moloney said people voted for more parks and Metro Parks wants to make residents aware they’ve been listening and it’s slowly all coming to fruition.

Dozens of people were seen hiking, biking, and enjoying the beautiful sights the new park have to offer on Monday. In the evening, foot traffic picked up.

“This is just another thing that makes Columbus another nice place to live,” said Robert Papps, who visited the park during its opening.

Jean Weisenbach, who lives nearby, said though it’s small, she was surprised with how much it has to offer.

“I’m looking forward to be able to get a kayak out here, too,” she said.

Moloney said if the weather permits, they will add a spot for people to go sledding this year.

Other things people should look forward to at the park include a children’s play area, rock climbing, and an ice skating pond, all of which will be added later.

For now, people are welcome to come on their mountain bikes, take walks, or come for a run.