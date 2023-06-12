COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council voted on Monday to approve funding to purchase more gun lockboxes to be handed out for free.

Council approved $45,000 for Columbus Public Health to purchase the boxes as part of the city’s continued effort to ensure firearms are safely stored.

Columbus Councilmember Shayla Favor said gun violence is a public health crisis, and council is doing its part to combat it.

Last year, the city handed out more than 1,000 lockboxes. That number has doubled through the first half of this year.

Health officials said the increase in boxes given away is a sign that Columbus residents what to store their guns safely. In addition, the boxes can be used to store items like medications to keep them out of the hands of children.

City council said it’s all in an effort to keep these guns out of the wrong hands.

“The message is very clear to the people of Columbus: if you need a gun lock, if you need a gun box, we have them and no one will go without,” Columbus Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said.

Anyone who would like to pick up a lockbox can find more information by clicking here.