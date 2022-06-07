COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is making another investment in safety heading into the summer months.

On Monday, Columbus City Council authorized $500,000 for safety enhancement in the Short North and Downtown areas.

The grant money will be split between the Short North Alliance and the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation.

The Short North Alliance said it plans on using the funds to increase safety while also promoting inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility.

“That plan includes funding for training on de-escalation and inclusion, diversity, equity, and access for everyone who works here in the Short North arts district through their employers and our organizations,” said Betsy Pandora, executive director for the alliance. “It will also include our being able to lead a new pilot initiative where we bring social workers into our community to help support safety for individuals experiencing mental health or any other number of crises.”

The city will also be installing safety cameras on High Street while continuing to crack down on scooters, ATVs, and motocycles driving through the area.