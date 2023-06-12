COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council approved $2 million to go towards lights and safety improvements on roadways as part of the city’s continued efforts to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe.

“We know that when a neighborhood is well lit, it’s safer for pedestrians for motorists, for folks to prevent crime,” Columbus City Councilmember Rob Dorans said. “We are deploying more and more streetlights to make sure they’re working properly and last for decades to come, so they can do what they’re meant to do.”

Dorans said the funding comes from the city’s division of electricity.

“Utility customers in the city of Columbus, every time they pay a portion of that goes to literally keeping the lights on all across Columbus,” he said, adding it’s part of the city’s commitment toward equitable mobility for all.

A large part of the proposed capital budget for 2023 centers around safer roadways for city residents, something Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther believes is of the essence.

“Whether you’re on a bus or driving a truck or on your way taking your kids to school, everybody uses our roadways,” he said.

It’s also what Dorans hopes is apparent in the city’s safety improvements expenditure.

“It is all about making sure motorists and pedestrians are safely commuting and we know as well, at the end of the day, that street lighting is also helpful to crime deterrence across the neighborhood,” he said.