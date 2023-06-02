COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dogs in Ohio are still going postal — at least, according to the United States Postal Service.

Ohio ranked fifth in the country for states with the most mailmen and mailwomen attacked by dogs while they were delivering letters or packages, with more than 300 attacks reported in 2022. The 311 total incidents were lower than in 2021, when postal workers in Ohio reported 359 total dog attacks and the state ranked third in the country.

Metro-by-metro, Cleveland had the highest population of aggressive pups in the Buckeye state last year, ranking fourth of all U.S. cities, according to USPS. With 23 total attacks, Columbus sat at number 13. It beat out Cincinnati, which tied for 14 with Minneapolis and Milwaukee, as well as Toledo and Dayton, which were further down the list.

USPS delivered the rankings as part of its National Dog Bite Awareness Week campaign, which begins Sunday. The agency said more than 5,300 of its letter carriers suffered dog attacks while on duty last year -- a common safety risk its workers face.

Although postal workers are trained by the agency and given tools to properly navigate yards with furry friends and foes, USPS asked that dog owners do their part in protecting the individuals delivering their mail.

“When our mail carriers are bitten, it is usually a ‘good dog’ that had not previously behaved in a menacing way,” said Linda DeCarlo, USPS occupational safety and health senior director.

Mail arrives in a neighborhood at roughly the same time every day. Even if a dog seems docile, USPS recommended that owners secure them before mail time -- either inside the house, away from the front door or in another room; behind a fence; and on a leash. If a postal worker feels unsafe, that can cause a pause in service, the USPS said.

USPS also offers a service called Informed Delivery, which shows customers a preview of mail and packages coming later that day.

The agency also recommended against children running out and grabbing mail from the carrier directly, because a dog could become defensive.