Columbus officials to announce safety initiatives to reduce crime

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is set to announce new safety initiatives in an effort to curb crime in the city.

He’s set to speak Thursday morning in the atrium of the Columbus Public Safety Building on N. Front St.

Expected to join the mayor are Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant, Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Jessica D’Varga, First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney — Special Units David Ingram, and Director of the Gun Unit John Gripshover.

The press conference will be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel and the City of Columbus Facebook page.