Columbus officials to announce safety initiatives to reduce crime

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mayor Ginther delivers State of the City

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is set to announce new safety initiatives in an effort to curb crime in the city.

He’s set to speak Thursday morning in the atrium of the Columbus Public Safety Building on N. Front St.

Expected to join the mayor are Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant, Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Jessica D’Varga, First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney — Special Units David Ingram, and Director of the Gun Unit John Gripshover.

The press conference will be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel and the City of Columbus Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Updated Morning Forecast: July 22, 2021

Death of 1-year-old in shooting shines light on need for domestic violence aid

Week-long event to spotlight Columbus BBQ restaurants

Busy night in Columbus' Arena District as Crew, Clippers play at the same time

High crime rate, officer turnover hindering Columbus Police

As COVID-19 delta variant spreads, doctors push for vaccinations

More Local News