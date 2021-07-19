Columbus officials remember friend, colleague shot and killed inside home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – More and more people are honoring the life of a longtime Columbus City employee who was shot and killed inside her northeast side home over the weekend.

Columbus City Council held a moment of silence in honor of 45-year-old Tearicka Cradle during its meeting Monday.

“She will sorely be missed by the City of Columbus and this community and for those individuals that she was able to help,” said Columbus City Councilmember Priscilla Tyson.

City Council President Shannon Hardin said Cradle was a leader, advocate, and someone who was always trying to help others.

Cradle worked for the city for nearly nine years, most recently working for the building and zoning department.

The department’s deputy director said it was easy to see how helpful Cradle was to Columbus residents.

“It’s hard to know if people know the impact they have on other people in real time,” said Michael Bowen, Department of Building and Zoning Services deputy director. “I hope that Tearicka did know the lives she touched in the City of Columbus through Restoration Academy.”

Cradle graduated from the first class of the city’s then-named Restoration Program, later ending up running that program, which helps people with criminal convictions get a job and turn their lives around.

The program, now called EDGE, falls under the city’s Civil Service Commission, and Executive Director Amy DeLong worked very closely with Cradle.

She said Monday was such a tough day because Cradle was such a lovely person.

“Because of her, there are so many people who have better lives now that I hope her inspiration to all of them today is they go out and reach out their hand to somebody else who’s down,” DeLong said. “That’s what she would want.”

“Tearicka loved her family, she loved this job, she loved making a difference in people’s lives,” Tyson said.

Columbus Police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made.