City’s official revenue estimate increases by $63 million

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — City Auditor Megan Kilgore says the city of Columbus’s projected revenue for 2021 has increased by $63 million.

The adjusted projection marks the first time in Columbus history that the city has an estimated $1 billion in resources, according Kilgore.

In a letter to Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein and Columbus City Councilmembers on Friday, Kilgore outlined the reasons for increase in projected revenue for 2021.

The federal government’s stimulus payments, which raised Ohioan’s’ personal income by 14.6% in the first quarter of 2021;

A higher-than-anticipated revenue stream from income tax collections;

An increase in Local Government Fund revenue of approximately $2.1 million;

An increase in Casino Tax Revenue of $3.5 million;

A refund from a City Internal Service Fund of $3.5 million.

“Financial forecasting during a pandemic has proved to be challenging for not only Columbus, but every municipality throughout the country,” Kilgore said in a statement. “Each day it seemed circumstances throughout the City were changing as businesses and workers adjusted to their ever-changing situations.”

Kilgore said $2.4 million was added to the city’s Rainy Day Fund, which was not used in 2020 or 2021, bringing the total to $87.5 million — the highest level of reserves in the city’s history, according to Kilgore.