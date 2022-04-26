COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal jury found Columbus police officers not liable Tuesday on civil charges related to the 2016 shooting death of Henry Green.

Green, 23, was shot and killed by Columbus police officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare, who were in plainclothes, during a June 2016 confrontation in South Linden.

The jury, who heard the case in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio, found Rosen and Bare not liable on all seven civil counts, including assault and battery, and excessive force, court records state.

Green’s mother, Adrienne Hood, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2017 in which she alleged that the officers, both of whom are white, used excessive force and failed to identify themselves to her son as law enforcement. Police said Green, a Black man, ignored commands to drop his gun.

A federal judge dismissed the suit in 2017, granting Rosen and Bare qualified immunity, and shortly after, in February 2018, the Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations determined that both officers acted within division policy during the shooting.

But, in September 2020, a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the federal judge’s ruling after reviewing the last shots that Rosen and Bare fired at Green.

A mistrial was declared in the case in November 2021 after federal jurors reached a deadlock — and the case was retried for a second time this year.