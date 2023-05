COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer has been placed on administrative duty due to a criminal investigation.

A spokeswoman for the Columbus Division of Police confirmed to NBC4 that Officer Adam Nguyen, who has worked for the division for two years, was placed on administrative duty stemming from a criminal investigation out of state.

When NBC4 asked what state the investigation was based out of, CPD declined to answer. Follow NBC4 for the latest updates on this developing story.