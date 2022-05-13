COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Members of a Columbus-based nonprofit are standing up to prevent drug overdoses.

This Must Be The Place, a nonprofit combining arts and addiction treatment, distributed free naloxone, or Narcan, at the Franklinton Friday festival to prepare people to save a life.

One of the co-founders William Perry said he struggled with addiction most of his life and watched too many of his friends fall victim to drugs.

Now, he has made it his mission to save others.

“We try to go to the places where we can reach them the most,” Perry said. “We want to reach people exactly where they are at and put this life-saving Narcan into their hands and hopefully get as much out there as we can.”

This Must be the Place attends events to give away the opioid overdose-reversal drug, which it obtained from the Ohio Department of Health.

Perry said the nonprofit also teaches people how to properly use the life-saving reversal medication.

“We make sure that every person that walks away with it knows exactly what to do with it, they know the signs to look for, and they know I am going to administer this and call 911 and this will save someone’s life,” Perry said.

Dozens of people walked up to Perry’s booth to grab a pack to keep on hand just in case.

Nagy Youssef, a physician at The Ohio State University, was one of the many people who visited Perry’s booth. He said he supports Perry’s mission, as he used Narcan on a patient in the hospital a few days ago.

“It does help. It does reverse a lot of the things that can suppress your respiration when you start wheezing and actually die,” Youssef said. “So it is very serious and very important.”

Perry said he wants to take his operation to the next level and is reaching out to local bars to persuade them to keep Narcan at their business.

This Must Be The Place — whose goal is to distribute 10,000 packs of Narcan this summer — is also attending music festivals around the country to arm concert-goers with Narcan.

For more information about the nonprofit, visit its website.