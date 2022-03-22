COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An exciting announcement from CAPA: The 2022-2023 Broadway in Columbus series kicks off with Columbus’ own Andrew Levitt in “Hairspray.”

As Andrew, aka Nina West, puts it, “Mama’s coming home!” And it’s a homecoming he has been waiting for.

“I’m just so excited to share this show with everybody. I’m excited to share this next chapter and I hope that it means many more of these wonderful chapters coming home. And I just want to thank you,” says Andrew, who plays Edna Turnblad in the show.

The role of Edna has been a difficult journey for Andrew who has had to overcome his own insecurities along the way, but it is a role that he feels deeply connected to.

“She’s a character, a woman of huge heart and wants nothing but the best for her child and wants nothing for the best and success for her family. And she also believes in doing what’s right and believes in making it right. And I think it kind of fits and it feels right.”

To hear more from Andrew about the role, his getting to this point and his advice for anyone with a dream watch our full interview in the video player above.

Hairspray comes to the Ohio Theatre November 8-13.