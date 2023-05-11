View a previous report on the superintendent finalists in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus NAACP issued a notice of no confidence against the Columbus City Schools Board of Education on Thursday, claiming a lack of transparency in the search for a new superintendent.

The NAACP’s vote came as the district was hosting “Day in the District” on Thursday night. The event has all three superintendent finalists participating in a live-streamed forum and speaking in a moderated question-and-answer format.

“Based upon the process conducted by the CCS Board of Education in the search for our Superintendent of Schools, a trusted leader who can provide leadership, guidance and direction for our 46,000 student body, the NAACP issues a vote of no confidence,” said President Nana Watson in a release.

Watson citied a lack of responsiveness to the NAACP’s inquiries, and a lack of transparency, integrity and honesty relating to the search and comprehensive vetting of the candidates. In addition, the NAACP criticized the “irresponsible utilization” of $250,000 allocated to the law, search and communications firms involved in the process.

Who are the candidates for superintendent?

The district is searching for a new superintendent after Dr. Talisa Dixon announced in December she would retire. Now, the district has named three finalists as the last-standing candidates for the district’s highest position:

Angela Chapman, interim superintendent of Columbus City Schools

Brian McDonald, superintendent of Pasadena Unified School District

George “Eric” Thomas, a former administrator at Cincinnati Public Schools and current associate superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools

Chapman was named interim superintendent the day after Dixon announced her retirement from the role. Then the district’s chief of transformation and leadership, she assumed the position on Jan. 1, a few months after Dixon signed an additional three-year superintendent contract.

Chapman’s background in education and administration spans decades, positions, school districts and countries. She has been with Columbus City Schools through some of the turbulence the district faced in recent history. Learn more about Chapman here.

McDonald has held various administrative positions at Pasadena Unified School District, in a city a ninth the size of Columbus and 10 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The former elementary and middle school principal in the Houston Independent School District has worked his way up the administrative ladder at Pasadena Schools since 2011, becoming superintendent in 2014 and setting his sights on improving academic achievement across the district’s minority populations. Learn more about McDonald here.

Thomas is a frontrunner for Columbus’ superintendent position with nearly 30 years of experience in education. He spent nearly two decades at Cincinnati Public Schools, during which he developed a program for at-risk male students and launched a “district of choice” enrollment model. Afterward, he became chief support officer at the University of Virginia and oversaw a school improvement leadership program.

However, he left his administrative position with the Georgia Department of Education amid allegations of workplace discrimination, violating vendor contract policies and office mismanagement. Learn more about Thomas here.

Final interviews will begin on Monday before the board of education meets on May 19.