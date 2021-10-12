COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective are joining forces to hold an event to make a variety of community resources easily accessible in one location.

Guests will be able to visit more than 20 tables featuring community resources such as food assistance and youth programs, enjoy a complimentary lunch, and receive free admission to the museum, giving them the opportunity to explore the galleries with self-guided tours and participate in engaging family-friendly experiences.

Registration is not required.

“This is a way for us to allow those with SNAP, Medicaid, a variety of food resource needs to get either free or up to $3 admission for their entire family to the six museums,” said Cindy Meyers Foley, the museum’s executive deputy director for Learning Experience and Engagement.Museum event to show doors open to everyone

Meyers Foley said the goal is to remind people that there are affordable museums and resources out there and that they’re available to everyone.

“We know that museums are for everyone, but not all people in this community feel like they’re for everyone,” she said.

The fair will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the West Garden and Ready Room (weather dependent) at 632 North Park Street, Columbus.